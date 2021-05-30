Home / News / Science News / Microsoft's GPT-3 technology could soon write code using ordinary language
Science

Microsoft's GPT-3 technology could soon write code using ordinary language

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 09:03 pm
Microsoft's GPT-3 technology could soon write code using ordinary language
Microsoft’s GPT-3 NLP tech could help programmers code using simple language

A year after funneling $1 billion in OpenAI and gaining exclusive licensing rights to GPT-3, on May 25, Microsoft shared its plans to bring the GPT-3 natural language processing (NLP) technology to programming applications. This first commercial application of GPT-3, since Microsoft acquired its rights, was revealed by Microsoft boss Satya Nadella at the Build 2021 conference for developers. Here are more details.

In this article
What’s GPT?

GPT-3's NLP system is trained using over 500 billion words

GPT-3 can be described as an NLP system that works with Generative Adversarial Network-based (GAN) machine learning to make evolutionary changes at a rapid rate. This exponentially improves the words it suggests each time. Additionally, it works using a data set of over 500 billion words used on the internet. With machine learning, larger data sets help improve prediction accuracy at a faster rate.

Code that writes itself

GPT-3's application to programming could empower amateur programmers: Microsoft VP

Describing GPT-3's benefit for programmers, Satya Nadella said, "If you can describe what you want to do in natural language, GPT-3 will generate a list of the most relevant formulas for you to choose from." Microsoft VP Charles Lamanna told WIRED that GPT-3 can empower people with little coding experience. It will translate natural language into PowerFX, a programming language akin to Excel commands.

Best in class?

GPT-3's neural network architecture is built using 175 billion parameters

Microsoft's GPT-3 is based on a neural network architecture called Transformer. It is also used by Baidu, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and NVIDIA to create data sets for training the NLP model using data from the web. The largest version of Google's 2018 language model called BERT has 340 million parameters to build neural networks with. Meanwhile, one-year-old GPT-3 uses a whopping 175 billion parameters.

Research

GPT-3's AI capabilities aren't yet fit to replace human programmers

However, that doesn't mean GPT-3 is all set to replace programmers entirely. WIRED reported that a group of AI researchers led by Dan Hendrycks found that the best learning models succeeded only 14% of the time on introductory programming challenges. Hendrycks reportedly thinks that such models (including Microsoft's GPT-3) will address specific tasks before tackling more generalized forms of coding.

Present functionality

GPT-3 helps programmers use natural language to create PowerFx commands

Microsoft's blog post explained that a user building an e-commerce platform could simply describe "find products where the name starts with 'kids'". The GPT-3 model would then convert the requirement into a PowerFx formula such as "Filter('BC Orders' Left('Product Name',4)="Kids")". Since PowerFx is an open-source programming language of the Power platform, Microsoft plans to infuse it into other tools, too.

Coming soon

AI-powered features will be previewed for Power Apps by June-end

Microsoft noted that when PowerFx gets integrated into other tools using the Power Platform, NLP features using GPT-3 would also follow suit. The company said that AI-powered features in Power Apps will be available for preview by the end of June. This significant development explains why Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was so excited to share major changes for developers when Build 2021 began.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware

Latest News

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Latest Science News

Valve is reportedly working on Switch-like portable gaming hardware

Science

Apple iPod Max, AirPods Max 2 conceptualized for lossless playback

Science

Twitter pauses public verification amid deluge of fresh applications

Science

OPPO A16 to come with a 5,000mAh battery, Android 11

Science

Realme Smart TV 4K to start at around Rs. 28,000-30,000

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Facebook's latest AI project learns from videos and improves products

Science

YouTube begins testing AI-generated automatic video chapters: Details here

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: GPT-3, the powerful AI that generates stories, poems, code

Science
Trending Topics