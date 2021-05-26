Microsoft's Satya Nadella teases 'next generation' Windows announcement 'very soon'

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on May 26, 2021, 07:54 pm

Microsoft could unveil next-gen Windows 10 ‘very soon’

Earlier this week, we had reported that Windows 10 could see significant user interface (UI) changes at Microsoft's Build 2021 virtual conference. At the event's keynote yesterday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the company would soon share "one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators." Here are more details.

Nadella's keynote address indirectly corroborated speculation about Microsoft Store

To recall, Microsoft has canceled Windows 10X (lightweight Windows 10 for dual-screen devices) and confirmed that some of its features would trickle down to Windows 10, earlier this month. Additionally, it was speculated that Microsoft Store built into Windows 10 would also receive significant updates. The CEO's keynote address at Build 2021 appears to have corroborated these speculations.

Nadella has already been testing next-gen Windows for months now

Nadella said he has been testing the "next generation of Windows" during recent months. The Verge reported that Microsoft could discuss its plans for Windows separately, and not during Build 2021. Nadella promised that Microsoft will create more opportunities for developers looking for innovative, new, and open platforms to build, distribute, and monetize applications. This suggests a new app store is in the pipeline.

Microsoft Store update may let developers use preferred payment systems

The Verge reported that the updated Microsoft Store could allow developers to submit any windows application including browsers, such as Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox. Further, uncorroborated rumors revealed that Microsoft may allow companies to use their preferred in-app payment system, thereby bypassing Microsoft's own 15 percent revenue cut on apps and 12 percent cut on games.

Microsoft's Sun Valley update could include much-needed visual revamp

Lastly, the keynote address led The Verge to speculate that Microsoft could be planning significant user interface changes under an initiative codenamed "Sun Valley". Some of the work is reportedly underway in the form of new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and fixes for issues with apps on multiple monitors. Nadella said we should get to know more "very soon." Well, we can't wait!