Technology

Microsoft is testing feature-rich Night Mode for Xbox consoles

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 04:28 pm
Microsoft is testing feature-rich Night Mode for Xbox consoles
Microsoft is beta-testing a feature-rich Night Mode functionality for Xbox consoles

Following in the footsteps of the other popular smartphone and desktop operating systems, tech giant Microsoft has revealed that it is working on a new Night Mode for its Xbox gaming consoles. The Night Mode allows dimming the console's screens, adding a blue light filter, dimming the controller LED brightness and the console's power button. Here are more details.

In this article
English only

Users will get dimming levels for controller LEDs, display

The beta feature was introduced for select Xbox consoles on August 6. The feature is currently pending localization and is only available in English. The new feature offers various dimming levels for the display and controller LEDs. Xbox users will also be able to dim or entirely turn off the power button LED for the console.

Less strain

Software-enabled blue light filter can be applied to connected displays

When the Xbox is switched to Night Mode, the user will also have an option to apply a blue light filter to the connected display's output for reduced eye strain. Software-enabled blue light filters work by reducing the saturation and luminance of blue tones on a display. The option is available for most modern smartphones, monitors, and TVs as well.

Creature comforts

Users can schedule Night Mode to turn on, off automatically

Notably, Microsoft's Night Mode for Xbox will also disable the HDR content setting if it is enabled. The feature can be scheduled to automatically turn on at sunset and be turned off at sunrise. Users can also manually configure the time at which Night Mode is enabled and disabled by the system. A manual option to toggle this setting is also available.

Details

Microsoft might release Night Mode for all Xbox consoles soon

The Night Mode for Xbox consoles is presently being tested by members of Microsoft's Alpha Skip-Ahead Ring—the company's name for what is essentially a beta program. If the feature checks all the boxes during beta testing, we believe it is likely that Microsoft will roll out the feature globally in the coming months, although the company hasn't said anything to this effect yet.

Screenshots from Xbox's new Night Mode settings page

