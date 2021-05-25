Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched at Rs. 1.03 lakh

May 25, 2021

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which was announced globally last month, is now up for grabs in the Indian market with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.03 lakh. It comes with 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, a PixelSense display with touch support, Omnisonic speakers, and offers up to 19 hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It is offered in two color options

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features a sleek aluminium body with proportionate bezels, a large trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and Alcantara or metal palm rest options. It comes with two display options: a 13.5-inch QHD+ (2256x1504 pixels) variant and a 15-inch QHD+ (2496x1664 pixels) model. The device is available in Platinum and Matte Black color options.

Internals

It runs on Windows 10 Home

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor or up to AMD Ryzen 7 4980U chipset, paired with Iris Xe/AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 47.4Wh/45.8Wh battery with up to 19 hours of usage, depending upon the variant.

Connectivity

The laptop also supports Windows Hello face login

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has multiple I/O ports, including a Type-C port, a Type-A port, a Surface Connect port, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The machine has a 720p HD web camera with Windows Hello face unlock system, two studio microphones, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.

Pricing

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Pricing and availability

In India, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at Rs. 1.03 lakh for the base 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The 15.0-inch model starts at Rs. 1.35 lakh for the entry-level configuration with AMD Ryzen 5 chipset. The laptop is up for grabs via Amazon as well as Reliance Digital.