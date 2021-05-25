Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched at Rs. 1.03 lakh
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which was announced globally last month, is now up for grabs in the Indian market with a starting price-tag of Rs. 1.03 lakh. It comes with 11th-generation Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors, a PixelSense display with touch support, Omnisonic speakers, and offers up to 19 hours of battery life. Here's our roundup.
It is offered in two color options
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features a sleek aluminium body with proportionate bezels, a large trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and Alcantara or metal palm rest options. It comes with two display options: a 13.5-inch QHD+ (2256x1504 pixels) variant and a 15-inch QHD+ (2496x1664 pixels) model. The device is available in Platinum and Matte Black color options.
It runs on Windows 10 Home
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 draws power from up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor or up to AMD Ryzen 7 4980U chipset, paired with Iris Xe/AMD Radeon graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. It boots Windows 10 Home and packs a 47.4Wh/45.8Wh battery with up to 19 hours of usage, depending upon the variant.
The laptop also supports Windows Hello face login
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 has multiple I/O ports, including a Type-C port, a Type-A port, a Surface Connect port, and a headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The machine has a 720p HD web camera with Windows Hello face unlock system, two studio microphones, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos audio.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Pricing and availability
In India, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 starts at Rs. 1.03 lakh for the base 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 processor. The 15.0-inch model starts at Rs. 1.35 lakh for the entry-level configuration with AMD Ryzen 5 chipset. The laptop is up for grabs via Amazon as well as Reliance Digital.