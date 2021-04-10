Home / News / Science News / Ahead of launch, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4's prices leaked
Science

Ahead of launch, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4's prices leaked

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 02:34 pm
Ahead of launch, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4's prices leaked

Microsoft will launch its Surface Laptop 4 model on April 27, according to WinFuture.

The report claims that the laptop will arrive in two screen sizes - 13.5-inch and 15-inch - with Intel Core 11th Generation and AMD Ryzen 5/7 SE (Surface Edition) processors.

The line-up is said to carry a starting price-tag of €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh).

Here are more details.

In this article
The laptop will offer touch display It will come with a Surface Connect port The laptop will house a 49Wh battery Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Pricing details

Design and display

The laptop will offer touch display

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, an aluminium body, and a high-resolution touchscreen.

It will be offered in two display options: a 13.5-inch QHD (2256x1504 pixels) variant and a 15-inch QHD (2496x1664 pixels) model.

The smaller model will also get the option of a textile surface on the palm rest.

Information

It will come with a Surface Connect port

The I/O ports on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will include a USB Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, and a Surface Connect port. The device will also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, Windows Hello, as well as Surface Pen.

Internals

The laptop will house a 49Wh battery

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will draw power from an Intel Core 11th Generation i5/i7 chipset, paired with Iris Plus Graphics 950. The AMD models will pack a Ryzen 5/7 processor with a Radeon Graphics card.

Both the versions will come with up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of SSD storage, 49Wh battery, and Windows 10 Home OS.

Pocket-pinch

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Pricing details

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch) will start at €1,149 (Rs. 1 lakh) for the Ryzen 5 model and go up to €1,899 (Rs. 1.68 lakh) for the i7 variant.

The 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will start at €1,499 (Rs. 1.3 lakh) for the base AMD Ryzen 7 configuration and go up to €2,699 (Rs. 2.4 lakh) for the top-end i7 version.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mi 11 series to debut in India on April 23
Latest News
Patna: Sedition case against two groups over CAA-NRC 'lessons'
India
TV show 'Wagle Ki Duniya' halts shoot due to COVID-19
Entertainment
MP: BJP minister performs 'puja' to ward off coronavirus
Politics
Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among four dead, two critical
India
Mumbai: Two Russians held for performing stunts at sea link
Mumbai
Latest Science News
This is how Google Pixel Watch will look like
Science
Apple kept iMessage from Android to lock users within iOS
Science
Google Pixel 5a 5G not canceled, will see limited release
Science
NewsBytes Briefing: LinkedIn suffers massive data leak, and more
Science
Neuralink shows off monkey's Pong skills using wireless brain-computer interface
Science
Trending Topics