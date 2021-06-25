Home / News / Technology News / Microsoft finally announced Windows 11 with support for Android apps
Microsoft finally announced Windows 11 with support for Android apps

Since Microsoft teased Windows 11 at its developer conference last month and we saw a pre-release build leak online, we haven't had a deeper look at what's changed besides the cosmetic appearance of the new operating system. Yesterday, Microsoft officially unveiled Windows 11 and explained a bunch of new features including support for Android apps, effective multitasking features, and an improved touch experience.

In this article
Windows 10X influence

Windows 11 build leak last week revealed significant visual redesign

When a build of Windows 11 leaked last week ahead of the official launch, we were treated to a delightful visual experience that included a new taskbar, new system-wide icon designs, a redesigned Start Menu. Other immediately noticeable features included Snap Layouts for convenient multitasking, a new sidebar for widgets, and an improved touch keyboard. All of these features were now officially unveiled.

Not native support

Support for Android applications enabled via 'Windows Subsystem for Android'

The biggest update revealed at the official launch was the support for Android apps. However, it isn't exactly native support. Microsoft claims to have developed a new "Windows Subsystem for Android". This enables installed Android apps to behave like native Windows apps, but in the background, Microsoft bridges the Android app to the Windows interface using the new Intel Bridge runtime post-compiler.

Compatibility

Android apps will be supported on all x86 processors: Intel

Devices connected to your Windows computers such as keyboards, mice, touch, styluses, and Bluetooth gadgets will work with the Android apps. Intel's blog post suggests devices running 10th and 11th generation Intel Core processors would soon support Android apps this way. The company told The Verge that this includes support for all x86 based processors, including those manufactured by rival AMD.

