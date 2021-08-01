Report suggests Xbox Series X restock likely in India soon

Earlier this month, when Microsoft presented its earnings report, CEO Satya Nadella said that the Xbox Series X and S were the company's "fastest-selling consoles ever." A new report citing multiple sources familiar with Microsoft's plans suggests Xbox Series X consoles might be restocked in India soon. Moreover, the shipment is likely to include the Space Jam: A New Legacy Exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers.

Xbox consoles were bestsellers in March and April

The Xbox Series X and S have been in demand since their launch in November 2020. Despite competition from Sony's PlayStation 5, IGN India reports that the Xbox has managed to carve out a niche fanbase in the country. In fact, Xbox consoles were bestsellers in March and April. This can partly be attributed to the global silicon shortage's impact on Sony's supply chain.

Major retailers confirmed Xbox's unavailability since mid May

However, since mid-May, the Xbox's availability has taken a downturn at most prominent retailers. Flipkart and Amazon received very few Xbox Series X units in June. When IGN India checked with Amazon, Flipkart, and Games The Shop, they confirmed the console's unavailability. Prepaid Gamer Card—a Bengaluru-based retailer known for prompt Xbox Series X and S restocks—said the Series X could be restocked in October.

No updates regarding a restock of the cheaper Series S

Meanwhile, there is no news of the Xbox Series S restock in the pipeline. The console has been relatively more popular since it sports a lower price tag of Rs. 34,990. Prior reports had suggested that an Xbox Series X restock could happen in the first week of August. Microsoft didn't respond to IGN India's request for a comment on the possible restock date.

'Raji: An Ancient Epic' coming to Game Pass this month

Xbox's new Space Jam themed controllers

Speaking of the new controller expected with the upcoming restock, it celebrates the new Space Jam movie that was released on July 16. To note, the Xbox Series X costs Rs. 49,990 in India. In related news, Microsoft has confirmed that the Raji: An Ancient Epic game developed by Nodding Heads will be available for Xbox Game Pass subscribers this month.