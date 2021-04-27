Xiaomi rolls out MIUI 12.5 update for Redmi K40 smartphone

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 12:21 am

Xiaomi has started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update for its Redmi K40 handset in China.

As per the changelog, the firmware brings in a refreshed UI, faster system performance, haptic feedback, stereo system sounds, privacy protection, and floating windows.

Xiaomi Cloud, multiple SIM card management, and new tools for doodling and sketching are also being offered.

Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The MIUI 12.5 update for the Redmi K40 carries build number V12.5.2.0.RKHCNXM and has a download size of around 3.8GB. It is currently seeding in a 'Stable Beta' phase and is expected to be released for all the units in the coming days.

Design and display

Redmi K40 flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Redmi K40 features a punch-hole cut-out, a slim bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera setup.

The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

It is offered in Black, White, and Aurora color options.

Information

It boasts of a 20MP selfie camera

The Redmi K40 houses a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. For selfies, it has a 20MP (f/2.5) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor

The Redmi K40 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.