The world's 'smallest' 4G handset looks like an iPhone 4

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 06:56 pm
The world's 'smallest' 4G handset looks like an iPhone 4
Mony Mist 4G smartphone is available at $99 via crowdfunding websites

Measuring at 89.5x45.5x11.5mm, Mony Mist is touted to be the world's smallest 4G smartphone that you can currently buy. With its sleek and compact form-factor and an iPhone 4-inspired design, the handset pays homage to late Steve Jobs. Mony Mist offers a 3.0-inch LCD screen, a 13MP rear camera, a 1,250mAh battery, and runs on a forked version of Android 9. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The handset weighs just 75g

The Mony Mist has a tiny conventional screen with prominent bezels at the top and bottom. On the rear, there is a single snapper housed within a rectangular module. The device bears a 3.0-inch (480x854 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is available in a single black shade and tips the scales at just 75g.

Information

It has a VGA selfie camera

The Mony Mist has a single 13MP rear camera and a 0.3MP VGA snapper on the front side for taking selfies. Both of them can capture videos at 480p resolution.

Internals

It is fueled by a MediaTek MT6735 processor

The Mony Mist draws power from a quad-core MediaTek MT6735 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, there is no micro-SD card slot for storage expansion. The device packs a 1,250mAh battery and runs on Android 9. It also offers support for various connectivity options such as a Type-C port, dual micro-SIM slots, 4G network, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

Information

Mony Mist: Pricing and availability

The Mony Mist is currently up for grabs via crowdfunding sites for $99 (around Rs. 7,300) and will eventually retail at $150 (roughly Rs. 11,140). However, there are no details regarding its availability in India.

