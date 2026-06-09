Moon and Saturn align Wednesday before sunrise around 3am.
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Heads up, early risers!
This Wednesday before sunrise, the moon and Saturn will line up in the sky for a rare show.
Look east around 3am just above the horizon, you'll spot the fat waning crescent moon with Saturn glowing nearby.
Saturn's rings brighter this month
Saturn's famous rings will be easier to see this month, especially if you have binoculars or a small telescope. They'll reflect sunlight and look extra bright.
Plus, Saturn is about to start its retrograde motion later in June, so you'll get more chances to check it out all summer long.
The best views are coming up at its opposition on Oct. 4!