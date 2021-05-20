Motorola launches Moto 360 (3rd-generation) smartwatch at Rs. 20,000

Motorola has unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Moto 360 (3rd-generation) in India. The wearable is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 19,999. As for the key highlights, it offers a unisex design aimed at outdoor and fitness activities. The smartwatch comes with a water-resistant body, 8GB of storage, a Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, and runs on Google's Wear OS. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The smartwatch sports an AMOLED display

The Moto 360 (3rd-generation) features a scratch-resistant circular dial, a stainless steel case, and has two buttons on the right side. It comes with leather and rubber watch straps. The wearable bears a 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 390x390 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 3ATM water resistance. It is offered in Rose Gold and Black color options.

Internals

It runs on Google's Wear OS

The Moto 360 (3rd-generation) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It boots Google's Wear OS and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. The wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and offers support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and NFC.

Features

It comes with a raft of fitness-related features

The Moto 360 (3rd-generation) comes with a range of fitness and health-related features, such as heart rate monitoring, distance and step count, as well as calorie measurement. It also lets you set alarms and view alerts for calendar, third-party apps, texts, social media, and email. The wearable packs sensors like accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, and ambient light sensor.

Information

Moto 360 (3rd-generation): Pricing and availability

The Moto 360 (3rd-generation) smartwatch is priced at Rs. 19,999 in India. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart with a two-year warranty. However, details regarding the sale date are yet to be revealed.