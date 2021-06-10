Moto G Stylus 5G, with a Snapdragon 480 processor, launched

Motorola has launched the 5G version of its Moto G Stylus smartphone in the US. The handset carries a price-tag of $399 (approximately Rs. 29,000). As for the key highlights, the Moto G Stylus 5G offers a Full-HD+ display, a 48MP quad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and a built-in stylus for improved productivity. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a 6.8-inch LCD display

The Moto G Stylus 5G features a plastic body and a punch-hole design with a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a square-shaped quad camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The smartphone bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is available in a single Cosmic Emerald color option.

Information

There is a 16MP selfie camera

The Moto G Stylus 5G sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.2) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Android 11

The Moto G Stylus 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G Stylus 5G: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Moto G Stylus 5G is priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for its solo 6GB/256GB model. It will go on sale starting June 14. Details regarding the handset's availability in India or other markets are yet to be revealed.