Moto G Stylus appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 12:05 am
Moto G Stylus appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset
Moto G Stylus 5G appears on Geekbench platform

Motorola is gearing up to launch the 5G version of its Moto G Stylus smartphone. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the Moto G Stylus 5G will come with a Snapdragon 480 chipset, an Adreno 619 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Scores

What is Geekbench, and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform. It ranks processors based on their single-core and multi-core performances by running a set of instructions simultaneously per core. The faster a chipset carries out the instructions, the higher is its score. As per the listing, the Moto G Stylus 5G has achieved a single-core score of 502 and a multi-core score of 1,651.

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Moto G Stylus 5G is likely to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a prominent chin, and stylus support. On the rear, there will be a square-shaped quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset is expected to bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz standard refresh rate.

It will sport a 48MP main camera

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.2) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, a 13MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper is expected.

It might house a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G Stylus 5G: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Moto G Stylus 5G smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 17,000.

