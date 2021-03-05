Home / News / Science News / Moto G10, G30 to debut in India on March 9
Moto G10, G30 to debut in India on March 9

Moto G10, G30 to debut in India on March 9

Motorola is all set to launch its budget-friendly G10 and G30 smartphones in India on March 9 at 12 pm, a Flipkart microsite has revealed. The webpage also confirms that the handsets will be available exclusively via Flipkart.

To recall, the G10 and G30 debuted in Europe last month and they come with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and an entry-level Snapdragon chipset.

Design and display

Moto G10 and G30 sport an HD+ display

Moto G10 and G30 feature a waterdrop notch display, a prominent bottom bezel, and a plastic body. On the rear, they house a quad camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G10 has a 60Hz screen refresh rate, while the G30 offers a 90Hz display.

Cameras

The handsets pack quad rear cameras

The Moto G10 has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor.

The Moto G30 offers a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP (f/1.7) primary camera.

Up front, the smartphones pack an 8MP and 13MP selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

Under the hood, they house a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G10 and G30 are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

They run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 20W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the handsets offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G10, Moto G30: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Moto G10 and G30 in India will be announced on March 9. For reference, in Europe the G10 is priced at €150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) while the G30 costs €180 (around Rs. 15,700).

