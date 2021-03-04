Home / News / Science News / Moto G10 and G30 officially teased in India, launch imminent
Moto G10 and G30 officially teased in India, launch imminent

Surbhi Shah
Moto G10 and G30 officially teased in India, launch imminent

Motorola is gearing up to introduce its Moto G10 and G30 models in India soon. In the latest development, the company has officially teased the arrival of the handsets, hinting at their imminent launch.

To recall, the Motor G10 and G30 were announced in Europe last month. They come with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

Take a look at the teaser

Design and display

Moto G10, G30 sport an LCD screen

Moto G10 and G30 have a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a splash-resistant body. On the rear, they pack a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The smartphones bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G10 has a 60Hz screen refresh rate, while the G30 features a 90Hz display.

Cameras

The handsets pack quad rear cameras

The Moto G10 has a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Moto G30 sports a similar camera unit, but with a 64MP main camera.

For selfies, the handsets offer an 8MP and 13MP camera, respectively.

Internals

They are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

Moto G10 and G30 are fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 and Snapdragon 662 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

They run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with up to 20W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G10, G30: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Moto G10 and G30 in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe the G10 costs €150 (roughly Rs. 13,000) and the G30 is priced at €180 (around Rs. 15,700).

