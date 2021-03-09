Motorola launches G10 Power and G30 smartphones in India

The Moto G10 Power and G30 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, an IP52 build quality, and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G30 offers a 90Hz refresh rate.
Cameras
Moto G30 packs a 64MP main camera
The Moto G10 has a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter.
Moto G30 also has a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor.
On the front, they bear an 8MP (f/2.2) and 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper, respectively.
Internals
Under the hood, the duo supports Android 11
The Moto G10 Power draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery, while the Moto G30 is fueled by a Snapdragon 662 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.
They run on Android 11 and offer support for various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
Moto G10 and G30: Pricing and availability
In India, the Moto G10 Power and G30 cost Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively, for their solo 4GB/64GB models. The former will go on sale starting March 16 whereas the latter will be up for grabs from March 17.