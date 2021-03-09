Home / News / Science News / Motorola launches G10 Power and G30 smartphones in India
Motorola launches G10 Power and G30 smartphones in India

Harshita Malik
Motorola launches G10 Power and G30 smartphones in India

Motorola has launched the G10 Power and G30 handsets in India at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. They are currently listed on Flipkart and will go on sale next week.

As for the key highlights, the G10 Power and G30 are equipped with an HD+ display, quad rear cameras, and up to 6,000mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

They sport an IPS LCD screen

The Moto G10 Power and G30 feature a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, an IP52 build quality, and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.

The handsets bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The G30 offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Moto G30 packs a 64MP main camera

The Moto G10 has a quad rear camera module including a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter.

Moto G30 also has a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor.

On the front, they bear an 8MP (f/2.2) and 13MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper, respectively.

Internals

Under the hood, the duo supports Android 11

The Moto G10 Power draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery, while the Moto G30 is fueled by a Snapdragon 662 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

They run on Android 11 and offer support for various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G10 and G30: Pricing and availability

In India, the Moto G10 Power and G30 cost Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 10,999, respectively, for their solo 4GB/64GB models. The former will go on sale starting March 16 whereas the latter will be up for grabs from March 17.

