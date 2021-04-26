Moto G20, with a 90Hz screen and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 26, 2021, 06:39 pm

Motorola has launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the Moto G20 in Europe. It will go on sale there later this week.

As for the key highlights, the handset is equipped with a 90Hz LCD display, a quad rear camera setup, an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Design and display

The phone is available in two shades

The Moto G20 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in two colors: Breeze Blue and Flamingo Pink.

Information

It has a 13MP selfie camera

The Moto G20 houses a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Unisoc T700 processor

The Moto G20 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T700 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based My UX and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G20: Pricing and availability

The Moto G20 sports a price-tag of €149 (roughly Rs. 13,460) for its solo 4GB/64GB model and will go on its first sale in Europe later this week. Details regarding its availability in India are unclear as of now.