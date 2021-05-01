Home / News / Science News / Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale in India via Flipkart
Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Surbhi Shah
May 01, 2021
Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Motorola's recently-launched Moto G40 Fusion model has gone on sale in India today. The handset is up for grabs via Flipkart. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model.

As for the key highlights, the Moto G40 Fusion offers a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 732G processor, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The device features a Full-HD+ display

The Moto G40 Fusion has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

It comes in the shades of Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

It boasts of a 64MP main camera

The Moto G40 Fusion sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G40 Fusion: Pricing and availability

The Moto G40 Fusion is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

