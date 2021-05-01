Moto G40 Fusion goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Motorola's recently-launched Moto G40 Fusion model has gone on sale in India today. The handset is up for grabs via Flipkart. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model.

As for the key highlights, the Moto G40 Fusion offers a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 732G processor, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The device features a Full-HD+ display

The Moto G40 Fusion has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

It comes in the shades of Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

Information

It boasts of a 64MP main camera

The Moto G40 Fusion sports a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It is powered by a Snapdragon 732G processor

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is fueled by a Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Moto G40 Fusion: Pricing and availability

The Moto G40 Fusion is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Buyers can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 using ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.