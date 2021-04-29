Home / News / Science News / Moto G50 handset, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched in China
Moto G50 handset, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched in China

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 11:47 pm
Moto G50 handset, with Snapdragon 480 chipset, launched in China

Motorola has launched its budget-range 5G smartphone, the Moto G50, in China. The handset is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone flaunts a 90Hz LCD display

Moto G50 features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in Steel Gray and Aqua Green color options.

It has a 48MP main camera

Moto G50 sports a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 13MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery

The Moto G50 draws power from a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Moto G50: Pricing and availability

In China, the Moto G50 5G smartphone is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for its solo 8GB/128GB model. It is available for purchase via Lenovo's official website, Tmall.com, and JD.com.

