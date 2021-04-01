Home / News / Science News / Moto G60 and G20 appear in renders, design features revealed
Science

Moto G60 and G20 appear in renders, design features revealed

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Apr 01, 2021, 06:25 pm
Moto G60 and G20 appear in renders, design features revealed

Motorola is working on two new budget-range G-series smartphones, called the G60 and G20. In the latest development, renders of the handsets have been leaked online, revealing their key features.

As per the images, the G60 will come with a 108MP triple rear camera unit and a punch-hole cut-out, while the G20 will have a quad rear camera module and a waterdrop notch design.

In this article
They will have a fingerprint sensor on the back Moto G60 will flaunt a 108MP main camera They will run on Android 11 Moto G60 and G20: Pricing and availability

Design and display

They will have a fingerprint sensor on the back

The Moto G60 will feature a punch-hole cut-out and a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Moto G20 will sport a waterdrop notch and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1420 pixels) IPS LCD display.

On the rear, they will pack up to four cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras

Moto G60 will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Moto G60 will sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera. Up front, it will have a 32MP selfie shooter.

Moto G20 will be equipped with a quad rear camera system, details of which are unknown as of now. For selfies and video calls, a 5MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

They will run on Android 11

The Moto G60 will draw power from a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 6,000mAh battery. The G20 will be backed by a Unisoc T700 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Under the hood, the duo will come loaded with up to 6GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and run on Android 11.

Information

Moto G60 and G20: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Moto G60 and G20 handsets. However, considering their rumored specifications, they should cost around Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 12,000, respectively.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy A82 appears on Google Play Console, launch imminent
Latest News
Triumph Bonneville range launched; prices start at Rs. 7.95 lakh
Auto
Instagram Reels' latest feature called Remix mimics Duets from TikTok
Science
Election Commission prohibits A Raja from campaigning for 48 hours
Politics
Humble One: World's first SUV to run on solar energy
Auto
Amid COVID-19 restrictions, Kumbh Mela formally begins in Haridwar
India
Latest Science News
SpaceX will add 360-degree glass dome to Crew Dragon capsule
Science
Mi 11 Ultra to debut in India on April 23
Science
Stack: Google's experimental AI-powered app for scanning and categorizing documents
Science
NewsBytes Briefing: India continues to punish TikTok, and more
Science
Samsung Galaxy A51 and A21s receive April 2021 security update
Science
Trending Topics