Moto G60 to go on sale in India: Details here

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 11:42 am

The Moto G60 smartphone, which was launched in India last week, will go on its first sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart. The handset comes in a single storage variant and sports a price-tag of Rs. 17,999.

The device comes with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ display, a triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 732G chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Moto G60 features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a water repellent body. On the rear, it has a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint reader.

The handset bears a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is offered in two shades: Dynamic Gray and Frosted Champagne.

Information

It boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Moto G60 houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 732G processor

The Moto G60 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support.

In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Moto G60: Pricing and availability

The Moto G60 is priced at Rs. 17,999 for its solo 6GB/128GB model and is up for grabs via Flipkart.

Consumers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions through ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards.

You can also get up to Rs. 16,500 off by exchanging an old smartphone (conditions apply).