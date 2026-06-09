Moto Tag price drop brings 1st gen $19.99 4-pack $114 Technology Jun 09, 2026

Motorola's Moto Tag trackers, which help you find lost stuff with your Android phone, just got a nice price drop.

The first-gen Moto Tag is now $19.99 on Amazon (was $30), and the newer Moto Tag 2 is also discounted: grab a four-pack for $114 through third-party sellers.

Both versions work with Android Find Hub and feature ultra-wideband (UWB) support.