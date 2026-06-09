Moto Tag price drop brings 1st gen $19.99 4-pack $114
Technology
Motorola's Moto Tag trackers, which help you find lost stuff with your Android phone, just got a nice price drop.
The first-gen Moto Tag is now $19.99 on Amazon (was $30), and the newer Moto Tag 2 is also discounted: grab a four-pack for $114 through third-party sellers.
Both versions work with Android Find Hub and feature ultra-wideband (UWB) support.
Moto Tag range and battery improvements
The original Moto Tag has a 200-foot range, while the second-gen stretches that to 300 feet and offers better battery life.
If you're always misplacing your keys or backpack, these could be a handy little upgrade.