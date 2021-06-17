Motorola's upcoming smartphone can be cleaned with soaps and disinfectants

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 05:05 pm

Motorola Defy's (2021) full specifications and prices leaked

Motorola is likely to revive its Defy series with the launch of a new rugged smartphone, called the Defy (2021). Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared the handset's entire specifications along with its renders. As per the leak, Motorola Defy (2021) will come with a military-grade build quality, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

Users will be able to wash the phone with soap

The Motorola Defy (2021) will feature a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, and a MIL-STD-810H rating for withstanding shocks and temperature variations. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It could also be washed with disinfectants and soaps.

Information

It will have a 48MP main camera

The Motorola Defy (2021) will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals

It will boot Android 10

The Motorola Defy (2021) will draw power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 10 (upgradeable to Android 11) and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, two microphones, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Defy (2021): Pricing and availability

The Motorola Defy (2021) is tipped to cost €269 (roughly Rs. 23,800) for its solo 4GB/64GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch. The phone will be offered in Forged Green and Black colors.