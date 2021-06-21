Motorola Defy, with IP68 rating and triple rear cameras, announced
Motorola has launched its latest rugged smartphone, the Motorola Defy, in select international markets. It costs €329 (roughly Rs. 29,000). Feature highlights of the phone include an IP68-rated and military standard certified body, a 48MP triple rear camera system, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and 20W TurboPower charge support. It is also washable with soaps and mild disinfectants. Here's our roundup.
It can withstand repeated drops from up to 6 feet
The Motorola Defy features a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, an IP68 resistance, and a MIL-SPEC-810H rating for surviving extreme temperatures. It is claimed to have dual-sealed housing and can bear repeated drops from up to six feet. The handset also sports triple cameras on the rear and a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.
There is a 48MP main camera
The Motorola Defy is equipped with a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing snapper.
Under the hood, the phone runs on Android 10
The Motorola Defy draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It currently boots Android 10, houses a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support, and has a programmable shortcut key with Push-to-Talk mode. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, VoLTE, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Motorola Defy: Pricing and availability
The Motorola Defy carries a price tag of €329 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It will be up for grabs in select European and LATAM markets in the coming weeks.