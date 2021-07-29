Motorola Edge 20 series appears in leaked renders

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 05:24 pm

Renders of Motorola Edge 20 series leaked

Motorola is all prepared to introduce the Edge 20 line-up of smartphones in China on August 5. The series will likely include the vanilla Edge 20, 20 Lite, 20 Pro, and 20 Fusion models. In the latest development, renders of the Edge 20, 20 Lite, and 20 Pro have leaked online, revealing their design, features, and color variants. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will sport a Full-HD+ display

Motorola Edge 20 range will be offered in multiple color options

The Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels. On the rear, they will offer a triple camera unit. The Edge 20 and 20 Pro will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, while the Edge 20 Lite may get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Cameras

They will boast a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro will come with a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP depth camera. The Edge 20 Lite shall have a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the trio will be equipped with a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, they will run on Android 11

The Motorola Edge 20 will likely run on a Snapdragon 778G chipset with a 4,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 Lite shall draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 Pro will reportedly be backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Under the hood, the trio will boot Android 11.

Information

Motorola Edge 20, Lite, and Pro: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Motorola Edge 20 series will be announced at the time of its launch on August 5. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 25,000 for the Lite model.