Motorola Edge 20 series, with a 108MP rear camera, launched

Jul 30, 2021

Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched its latest Edge 20 series of smartphones. The line-up, which includes the Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Pro models, starts at €350 (roughly Rs. 31,000). As for the key highlights, the trio comes with up to 144Hz displays, a 108MP triple rear camera setup, Android 11 OS, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a 6.7-inch OLED display

Motorola Edge 20 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint reader Motorola Edge 20 and 20 Pro offer an in-screen fingerprint scanner Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 series features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, they have a triple camera unit. The Edge 20 Lite bears a 90Hz, 6.7-inch OLED screen, whereas the Edge 20 and 20 Pro have a 144Hz, 6.7-inch OLED panel. They are likely to have a Full-HD+ resolution. The handsets come in two color options each.

Cameras

The Pro model sports an 8MP periscope lens

The Edge 20 series have a single selfie camera

The Edge 20 Lite sports a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The Edge 20 is equipped with a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. The Edge 20 Pro has a similar camera arrangement as the vanilla model but the 8MP periscope lens provides 5x optical zoom support.

Internals

Edge 20 and 20 Pro are backed by Snapdragon processors

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 4,000mAh battery, while the 20 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery. They are loaded with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and support 30W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite is priced at €350 (around Rs. 31,000), while the Edge 20 starts at €500 (roughly Rs. 44,000). The Edge 20 Pro carries a starting price-tag of €700 (approximately Rs. 61,800). The phones will be available for purchase in August and will be up for grabs across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.