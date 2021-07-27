Motorola Edge 20 series to feature a 108MP main camera

Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro to debut on August 5

Motorola is all set to launch its Edge 20 series of smartphones in China on August 5. The line-up will include the vanilla Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro models. An Edge 20 Lite variant is also expected. The phones are said to sport a 108MP main camera, an OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets, and run on Android 11. Here are more details.

The phones will have a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they will have a triple camera setup. The handsets are expected to bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

They will offer an 8MP telephoto lens

The Motorola Edge 20 will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support. The Edge 20 Pro will be equipped with a similar camera arrangement but its telephoto lens will provide 5x optical zoom. For selfies, they will have a 32MP and 16MP/32MP front-facing camera, respectively.

The handsets will boot Android 11

The Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G and Snapdragon 870 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the former will pack a 4,000mAh battery, while the latter will house a 4,500mAh battery. The devices will run on Android 11 OS.

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Edge 20 series at the time of the launch, which has been scheduled for August 5 in China. However, considering the specifications, the line-up is likely to start at around Rs. 35,000.