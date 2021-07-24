Home / News / Technology News / Motorola Edge 20's leaked renders confirm design details
Technology

Motorola Edge 20's leaked renders confirm design details



Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 12:40 am

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to launch its new Edge-series smartphone, the Edge 20, in the coming weeks. In the latest development, Pricebaba has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its design and key features. According to the leak, the device will offer a 120Hz display with flat edges, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge 20 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, an aluminium frame, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be offered in white and blue color variants.

Information

It will flaunt a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 108MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom support. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The Motorola Edge 20 will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge 20: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Edge 20 at the time of the launch, which might take place either by the end of this month or in August. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may start at around Rs. 35,000.

