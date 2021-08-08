Home / News / Technology News / Motorola Edge 20 series teased in India; launch soon
Technology

Motorola Edge 20 series teased in India; launch soon

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 12:21 pm
Motorola Edge 20 series teased in India; launch soon
Motorola Edge 20 series officially teased in India

Motorola is expected to launch the Edge 20 series of smartphones in India in the coming days. The tech giant has released a series of teasers with the hashtag #FindYourEdge, hinting that the Edge 20 models are headed here. To recall, the line-up was announced last month and it comprises Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Pro models. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The trio sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ screen

Motorola Edge 20 Lite
Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

The Motorola Edge 20 series features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel and triple rear cameras. The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro house an in-display fingerprint sensor while the Edge 20 Lite has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. They bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Cameras

They pack a 32MP selfie snapper

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite gets a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP depth camera. The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro sport a 108MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x and 5x optical zoom, respectively. For selfies, the devices come with a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, they boot Android 11

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor along with a 4,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and a 4,500mAh battery. The trio runs on Android 11 and offers support for 30W fast-charging support.

Information

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing

The India pricing details of the Motorola Edge 20 series will be announced at the time of its launch here, which could happen later this month. In Europe, the line-up carries a starting price-tag of €350 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the Edge 20 Lite model.

