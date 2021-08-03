Motorola Edge 20 series to debut in India this month

Motorola will launch its Edge 20 series of smartphones in India this month, as per tipster Mukul Sharma. The line-up, which went official last week, comprises the Edge 20 Lite, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Pro models. However, Sharma claims that only two of these devices will debut in the Indian market. Here's our roundup of the Edge 20 range.

They sport a 6.7-inch OLED display

The Motorola Edge 20 series features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and triple rear cameras. The Edge 20 Lite houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor while the Edge 20 and 20 Pro models have an in-display fingerprint scanner. They sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The trio is offered in two color variants each.

The devices flaunt a 108MP main camera

Motorola Edge 20 Lite has a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. The Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro offer a 108MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x and 5x optical zoom, respectively. Up front, the handsets have a 32MP selfie snapper.

They support 30W fast-charging

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 runs on a Snapdragon 778G processor and houses a 4,000mAh battery. The Edge 20 Pro is backed by a Snapdragon 870 chipset along with a 4,500mAh battery. The phones boot Android 11, offer 5G connectivity, and support 30W fast-charging via a Type-C port.

Motorola Edge 20 series: Pricing

The pricing details of the Motorola Edge 20 line-up in India will be revealed at the time of its launch later this month. For reference, in Europe, the range starts at €350 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the Edge 20 Lite version.