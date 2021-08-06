Home / News / Technology News / Motorola Edge S Pro, with Snapdragon 870 chipset, goes official
Technology

Motorola Edge S Pro, with Snapdragon 870 chipset, goes official

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 04:09 pm
Motorola Edge S Pro, with Snapdragon 870 chipset, goes official
Motorola Edge S Pro launched in China

Motorola has launched a new Edge S Pro model in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs. 27,500) and will go on sale from August 10 onwards. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 144Hz OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Motorola Edge S Pro shares its design with the Edge 20 Pro that had debuted last month. It features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in three color options.

Information

It boasts a 108MP main camera

The Edge S Pro sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope telephoto snapper with 5x optical and 50x digital zoom support. Up front, it has a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It boots MYUI 2.0 based on Android 11

The Motorola Edge S Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MYUI 2.0 and packs a 4,520mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge S Pro: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge S Pro starts at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,500) for the base 6GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 37,800) for the top-end 12GB/256GB variant. The handset is up for pre-orders via Lenovo China's official website.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
TikTok confirms that it is testing a new Stories feature

Latest News

India, China disengage in Gogra after 12th round of talks

India

'Cobra Kai' S04 finally gets release date, premiering this December

Entertainment

2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Sports

78th Venice Film Festival: Picking nine of our favorite flicks

Entertainment

How to watch field hockey? Here is a useful guide

Sports

Latest Technology News

TikTok confirms that it is testing a new Stories feature

Technology

Make JioFiber video calls on TV using phones: Here's how

Technology

Google Pixel 5a to debut on August 26 for $450

Technology

Redmi Note 9 receives MIUI 12.5 update in India

Technology

Vivo Y53s tipped to debut in India on August 9

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Motorola Edge 20 series, with a 108MP rear camera, launched

Technology

Prior to launch, Motorola Edge 20 Pro's render leaked

Technology

Motorola Edge 20 series to feature a 108MP main camera

Technology

Motorola Edge 20's leaked renders confirm design details

Technology

Motorola News

Motorola Edge 20 series to debut in India this month

Technology

Motorola Edge 20 series appears in leaked renders

Technology

Motorola Edge 20 could reach India by August; pricing tipped

Technology

Moto G Stylus 5G, with a Snapdragon 480 processor, launched

Technology

Moto G Stylus appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480 chipset

Technology
Trending Topics