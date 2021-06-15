Home / News / Science News / New sticker pack released for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS
Science

New sticker pack released for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS

Written by
Chandraveer Mathur
Last updated on Jun 15, 2021, 11:41 am
New sticker pack released for WhatsApp users on Android, iOS
WhatsApp unveils new sticker pack called Mozão for users in Brazil

Over the last few months, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp has struggled to retain users abandoning the platform in favor of alternatives such as Signal. A recent regional update includes the release of the Mozão sticker pack for WhatsApp users on Android and iOS in Brazil. However, you can use the sticker pack in other regions as well. Here are more details.

In this article
Region exclusive

Regional stickers discoverable if you signed up from that region

WhatsApp released an exclusive animated sticker pack for users in Brazil. Named Mozão, the pack has a file size of 1.5 MB and is reportedly available for all versions of the messaging app. However, being a regional pack, only those who have signed up using a Brazilian phone number will be able to find the new sticker pack on WhatsApp.

Users outside Brazil can install Mozão using its dedicated link

To install a sticker pack, open a conversation and tap Emoji > Stickers > Add. If you don't have a Brazilian phone number but want to download the stickers anyway, WABetaInfo claims that the Mozão sticker pack can be downloaded using this link as well (https://wa.me/stickerpack/Mozao). The sticker pack includes messages and doodles in Portuguese which you can share with your contacts.

Other improvements

WhatsApp has also removed lines separating conversations on chat list

Besides this, WhatsApp introduced a slew of minor fixes and features. For example, WhatsApp has removed the lines that separated various conversations on the chat list. Livemint reported that this minor user interface (UI) change will be available for users of WhatsApp's web release or the stable version from Google Play Store. Additionally, dark mode notification UI elements are blue for WhatsApp's beta version.

New color scheme?

Dark mode notification elements were colored blue instead of green

The WhatsApp logo, badge, and "Reply" and "Mark as read" buttons were reportedly colored blue instead of green when the dark mode was enabled on the device. A similar change is expected to be in the pipeline for the light color scheme as well. Until WhatsApp rolls out these features for the stable version of the app, you can enjoy the Mozão sticker pack.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Latest News

Euro 2020: Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Sports

ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand name 15-member squad

Sports

Tanya Maniktala, Jisshu Sengupta, Parambrata Chattopadhyay collaborate for 'The Girl'

Entertainment

Sensex jumps over 220 points in early trade

Business

Delta Plus: How dangerous is the new variant of coronavirus?

India

Latest Science News

Karbonn X21 goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

iOS 15's feature allows drag and dropping items between apps

Science

OnePlus Nord 2 may debut as rebranded Realme X9 Pro

Science

#DealOfTheDay: Google Pixel 4a available with Rs. 5,000 discount

Science

Pune-based start-up develops mask that inactivates novel coronavirus

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

WhatsApp spotted working on Flash Calls feature for login verification

Science

Signal beta update adds new features targeted at ex-WhatsAppers

Science

Animated stickers to QR codes: All new features of WhatsApp

Science

Soon, WhatsApp will support animated stickers: Details here

Science
Trending Topics