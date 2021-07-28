Home / News / Technology News / MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India
Technology

MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 12:33 pm
MSI launches new hi-end gaming laptops in India
MSI Leopard, Pulse, and Katana gaming laptops launched in India

Taiwanese tech brand MSI has introduced a clutch of new gaming laptops in the Indian market. As part of its Katana GF, Pulse GL, and GP Leopard line-ups, the company has launched over 10 variants. The laptops come with up to 240Hz refresh rate displays, up to 11th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. Here are more details.

In this article
Series #1

MSI Katana GF series

The latest laptops from MSI Katana GF line-up include the Katana GF66 and GF76 models. They bear slim bezels on the sides, a backlit keyboard, and a 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch display, respectively, with a Full-HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. The duo is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipsets, paired with up to 64GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/3060 graphics.

Series #2

MSI Pulse GL series

The MSI Pulse GL line-up has also received two new models: GL66 and GL76. They sport a thick lower bezel and a full-sized keyboard. The former has a 15.6-inch Full-HD display, while the latter gets a 17.3-inch Full-HD panel, both with a 144Hz refresh rate. The devices draw power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and up to 8GB of RTX 3070 GPU.

Series #3

MSI GP Leopard series

Lastly, the MSI GP66 Leopard 11UG and MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG machines are the most premium laptops. They have a slim design and sport 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch displays, respectively, with a Full-HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. They run on an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 chipset, combined with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8GB of GDDR6 RTX 3070 graphics.

Information

MSI Katana GF, Pulse GL, and GP Leopard series: Pricing

MSI Katana GF66 costs Rs. 95,990 while GF76 has a price-tag of Rs. 1,11,990. MSI Pulse GL66 has been priced at Rs. 1,39,990 and the Pulse GL76 costs Rs. 1,45,990. Meanwhile, the GP66 and GP76 Leopard are priced at Rs. 1,95,990 and Rs. 2,01,990, respectively.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Latest News

Legendary Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar no more

Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Ajinkya Rahane in England

Sports

Delhi: IMD issues orange alert; warns of major traffic disruptions

Delhi

'Pokemon' live-action series: 'Lucifer' creator Joe Henderson's next Netflix project

Entertainment

Like iPhone 12, Realme Flash to feature magnetic wireless charging

Technology

Latest Technology News

Realme GT 5G series teased in India, launch imminent

Technology

Nothing ear (1), with ANC support, launched at Rs. 6,000

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3 to offer water resistance

Technology

TECNO POVA 2 to debut in India on August 2

Technology

Nokia XR20, with IP68-rated rugged built and 5G support, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

HP launches new Victus 16 gaming laptops in India

Technology

ASUS launches Chromebook models in India with Intel Celeron processors

Technology

Razer introduces its first laptop with AMD Ryzen processor

Technology

ASUS introduces new gaming laptops with 11th-generation Core H-series processors

Technology

MSI News

NVIDIA announces next-gen mobile GPUs, claims huge performance gains

Technology

#TechBytes: Best laptops in India for work from home

Technology

600 Maruti Suzuki dealerships now operational, deliveries underway

Business

#LockdownEffect: Maruti Suzuki reports zero sales for April

Business

Maruti Suzuki posts marginal increase in October sales

India
Trending Topics