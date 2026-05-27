NammaKasa launched by Jyothish VM uses AI and manual checks

Jyothish VM seeks government partnership nationwide

NammaKasa has already logged over 5,200 reports and helped clean up 211 trouble spots, sometimes in just over four hours.

Even without any marketing, more than 2.5 lakh people have checked it out, thanks to its open data approach that lets anyone track ward performance.

Next up? Jyothish wants to team up with the government and expand NammaKasa to cover things like potholes and broken streetlights across India: "The next step is to get the government on board and extend the platform's reach," he says.