NammaKasa launched by Jyothish VM uses AI and manual checks
NammaKasa, an AI-powered platform launched by designer Jyothish VM on April 8, 2026.
It's super simple: residents snap and send live photos of garbage spots, which get mapped to the right city ward using GPS.
Each report is checked by Google Vision SafeSearch, Claude AI, and Jyothish manually reviewing edge cases before being posted publicly.
Jyothish VM seeks government partnership nationwide
NammaKasa has already logged over 5,200 reports and helped clean up 211 trouble spots, sometimes in just over four hours.
Even without any marketing, more than 2.5 lakh people have checked it out, thanks to its open data approach that lets anyone track ward performance.
Next up? Jyothish wants to team up with the government and expand NammaKasa to cover things like potholes and broken streetlights across India: "The next step is to get the government on board and extend the platform's reach," he says.