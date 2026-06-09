NASA Hubble images show NGC 5331 merging galaxies in Virgo Technology Jun 09, 2026

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just dropped an incredible image of two galaxies, NGC 5331, caught in the act of merging about 450 million light-years away in Virgo.

These galaxies are literally reaching out to each other with their spiral arms and together glow nearly 100 billion times brighter than our sun.