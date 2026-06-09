NASA Hubble images show NGC 5331 merging galaxies in Virgo
Technology
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope just dropped an incredible image of two galaxies, NGC 5331, caught in the act of merging about 450 million light-years away in Virgo.
These galaxies are literally reaching out to each other with their spiral arms and together glow nearly 100 billion times brighter than our sun.
NASA re-shares 59-image Hubble anniversary collection
This photo is one of 59 images from a collection of 59 photographs/images of merging galaxies, first released for the telescope's 18th anniversary.
NASA shared it again on June 8, inviting everyone to check out these dramatic galactic mashups and get curious about how our universe evolves.