NASA research jet makes dramatic belly landing in Houston
Technology
A NASA WB-57 high-altitude research plane had to make an emergency belly landing at Houston's Ellington Field on Tuesday after its landing gear failed.
The jet slid down the runway with sparks and flames, but all crew members were reported to be safe.
Quick response, temporary shutdown
Emergency teams rushed in to help the pilot out of the cockpit.
The incident led to a temporary closure of the runway while crews worked to remove the jet.
These WB-57 planes are used for atmospheric science missions and can fly super high—over 60,000 feet—for hours at a stretch.
What happens next?
NASA has three of these jets at Ellington.
After this close call, NASA is investigating what went wrong with the landing gear and will share updates as they learn more.