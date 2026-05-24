NASA shows ISS photo of Earth's horizon glowing orange
Technology
NASA showed an incredible shot from the International Space Station, showing Earth's horizon glowing a bright orange.
This effect, called airglow, happens about 80 to 100km above us when sunlight energizes molecules in our atmosphere, basically making the sky itself give off a gentle light.
ISS captures nightly airglow colors
Airglow is actually happening every night all around the world, but it's way too faint to spot from the ground.
The ISS image captures this rare view, with stars and part of the station in the frame.
Fun fact: different gasses make different colors—oxygen glows green or red depending on height, while sodium and other molecules create those cool orange and yellow tones.