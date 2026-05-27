NASA tests 120kW MPD thruster potentially powering crewed Mars missions
Technology
NASA has tested a powerful new electric engine called a magnetoplasmadynamic (MPD) thruster at its Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California.
On February 24, 2026, it hit 120 kilowatts, making it 25 times stronger than the engines on NASA's Psyche spacecraft.
This breakthrough could help power future crewed missions all the way to Mars.
Electric MPD thruster endures 2,800°C testing
Unlike old-school rocket engines, MPD thrusters use electricity and magnetic fields instead of heavy chemical fuel.
They can keep pushing spacecraft for years, making them perfect for long journeys like Mars missions.
The recent test also showed the engine can handle extreme heat, over 2,800 degrees Celsius, bringing NASA one step closer to sending people deeper into space.