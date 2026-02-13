NASA's Crew-12 mission launches 4 astronauts toward ISS

The Crew-12 astronauts will be at the ISS for 8 months

Once they dock on February 14, these astronauts will kick off an eight-month stay packed with over 200 experiments.

They'll be looking at things like bacteria linked to heart disease, new ways to make IV fluids in space, how blood flows differently in microgravity, and even how plants and microbes can help grow food up there.

For anyone curious about life beyond Earth or dreaming of future space travel, this is one to watch.