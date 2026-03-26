NASA's Skyfall mission to send 1st-ever spacecraft to Mars
Technology
NASA just revealed its Skyfall mission, aiming to send a nuclear-powered spacecraft called Space Reactor-1 Freedom to Mars in December 2028.
This isn't your usual rocket: Skyfall will use cutting-edge technology to zip through space faster, and once it gets to Mars, it'll drop off a swarm of miniature helicopters to scout for water and safe spots for future astronauts.
The mission could help humans reach the Red Planet faster
Space Reactor-1 Freedom uses a powerful new reactor that could cut travel time to Mars by at least 25%.
The helicopter scouts will search for underground water ice and help pick the best landing sites, making things easier for the first humans heading there.
Plus, what NASA learns here could help build better power systems on the Moon and beyond.