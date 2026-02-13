NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission launches to ISS
NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 just blasted off from Florida, sending four astronauts on an eight-month adventure to the International Space Station aboard the Crew Dragon "Freedom."
Liftoff happened bright and early at 5:15am EST, marking another big step for space exploration.
Meet the crew
Jessica Meir commands this mission.
She's joined by pilot Jack Hathaway (NASA), Sophie Adenot (European Space Agency), and Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos, Russia).
It's an international squad ready for some serious teamwork.
Research on board
During their stay, the crew will run experiments like studying pneumonia-causing bacteria to improve treatments, making IV fluid from water, studying how blood flows in space, automating plant care, and trying out nitrogen-fixing microbes to help future space crops grow.
Their spacecraft is set to dock with the ISS after a speedy 34-hour trip.