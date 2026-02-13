NASA's SpaceX Crew-12 mission launches to ISS

Jessica Meir commands this mission. She's joined by pilot Jack Hathaway (NASA), Sophie Adenot (European Space Agency), and Andrey Fedyaev (Roscosmos, Russia). It's an international squad ready for some serious teamwork.

Research on board

During their stay, the crew will run experiments like studying pneumonia-causing bacteria to improve treatments, making IV fluid from water, studying how blood flows in space, automating plant care, and trying out nitrogen-fixing microbes to help future space crops grow.

Their spacecraft is set to dock with the ISS after a speedy 34-hour trip.