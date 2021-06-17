Home / News / Technology News / Infinix's next smartphone could rival top-end Android flagships
Infinix's next smartphone could rival top-end Android flagships

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 05:51 pm
Infinix's next smartphone could rival top-end Android flagships
The new Infinix phone may offer 160W fast-charging support

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix is likely to introduce a new premium handset in the coming weeks. The leaked renders (via XDA Developers) of the unnamed model reveal a unique flagship-style design, featuring a curved display, a large camera module, and "NOW" branding on the rear panel. The phone is also speculated to offer 160W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

The phone will flaunt a 3D curved glass display

Based on the renders, the upcoming Infinix handset will feature a punch-hole design with aggressively curved edges and ultra-slim bezels. On the rear, there will be "NOW" branding, which is possibly the handset's moniker or codename. The phone will have an in-screen fingerprint sensor, meaning the display panel will most likely be OLED. It might be offered in black and white color options.

A periscope telephoto camera is expected

The Infinix device will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a big primary lens on top, a secondary shooter (ultra-wide or depth camera), and a tertiary, square-shaped snapper which could be a periscope zoom lens. Up front, a single selfie camera will be available.

It might offer support for 160W fast-charging

The specifications of this interesting but unnamed Infinix smartphone are very much a mystery. However, reports suggest it may offer 160W wired fast-charging support, which is way higher than latest premium smartphones like the Honor 50 Pro (100W), Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (67W) and OnePlus 9 Pro (65W). The device will also be equipped with stereo speakers and a Type-C port.

At present, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of this Infinix model. However, going by the expected features, it will arrive as a premium offering and should cost upwards of Rs. 40,000 in India.

