Science

Xiaomi's next foldable phone tipped to feature an under-display camera

Surbhi Shah
May 20, 2021
Xiaomi's next foldable phone tipped to feature an under-display camera
Xiaomi's new Mi MIX FOLD may offer an under-display camera

Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new foldable smartphone that will arrive as a successor to the Mi MIX FOLD model, which debuted in March this year. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the handset, with model number J18s and codename 'ARGO,' will feature a 90Hz or 120Hz display, an under-screen camera, and a 108MP rear camera with Liquid Lens technology.

Design and display

The new model may sport a 90Hz/120Hz main screen

Details regarding Xiaomi's next foldable phone are scarce at the moment. However, like the current-generation model, it may feature an in-folding design, a metal hinge, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset may offer an 8.01-inch WQHD+ (2480x1860 pixels) AMOLED internal screen with HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display might also provide up to 120Hz refresh rate.

It will boast of a 108MP main camera

The next-generation Mi MIX FOLD is tipped to sport a 108MP main sensor with a '3X Liquid lens' and an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it will have a single camera on the outer screen and an under-display camera on the inside.

It may be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The other specifications of the device are still under the wraps. For reference, the existing Mi MIX FOLD draws power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Xiaomi's new Mi MIX FOLD: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the new Xiaomi foldable smartphone. However, for reference, the current Mi MIX FOLD starts at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,13,700).

