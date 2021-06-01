Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Amazon will set your Wi-Fi free, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Amazon will set your Wi-Fi free, and more

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on Jun 01, 2021, 01:03 am
NewsBytes Briefing: Amazon will set your Wi-Fi free, and more

Not long after nipping the workers' union in the bud, Jeff Bezos and company want to share your means of internet connectivity. You have 10 days to opt out of Amazon's Sidewalk program if you own an Alexa, Echo, or other Amazon devices. Amazon's experimental mesh network will allow it to become an ISP of sorts overnight without laying one centimeter of fiber.

Delhi HC slaps Twitter with notice for flouting IT Rules

While Big Tech runs amok everywhere except China, being evil in India is a lot more challenging. Twitter is learning it the hard way as it was slapped with a Delhi High Court notice for failing to follow the IT Rules, 2021. Recently, the Delhi Police served it a notice in an unrelated incident and now it's dealing with more regulatory complications.

Samsung begins production for Apple iPhone 13 LTPO displays

Changing track to some good news, Apple is committed to preventing any unforeseen delays for the iPhone 13 launch. Both Samsung and LG have reportedly swung into action to produce displays for the iPhone. Samsung will be producing the highly-anticipated LTPO OLED displays for the high-end iPhone variants, whereas LG is handling LTPS display production for the low-end ones.

Xiaomi fully recharges an experimental phone in under eight minutes

Xiaomi showed off the record-breaking HyperCharge system on an experimental Mi 11 Pro prototype. It involves pumping 200W into the phone to fully charge it in under eight minutes. The exercise is clearly a stunt for the record books. Because the only way you can charge your phone any faster is if you accidentally take it with you to the electric chair.

Juhi Chawla will save humanity with her 5G lawsuit

For Xiaomi's sake, we hope Juhi Chawla doesn't hear about its 200W charging system. The former Bollywood actress has moved the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on 5G wireless networks. The self-proclaimed environmentalist cites irreversible impact on humans and permanent damage to the Earth's ecosystem by 5G radiation. The former Miss India winner has clearly traded in her tiara for a tinfoil hat.

Samsung Galaxy A03s leaked in renders; specifications also tipped

