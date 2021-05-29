NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more

Apple either bucks the trend and adopts radically new technologies long before competitors, or it takes its own sweet time to embrace new tech used by everyone. The cryptocurrency craze, however, fits between these two scenarios. Not long after Tesla has shown interest in Bitcoin, Apple is also hiring someone to implement cryptocurrency payments. If it adopts crypto, that could radically change the equation.

Freemium blues

'Twitter Blue' subscription confirmed for $2.99/month through App Store listing

While Apple looks at alternative payment options, Twitter is looking for alternatives to get paid. The microblogging platform is making a big push away from the advertising model and toward other means of monetization. The $2.99 Twitter Blue subscription model is one such avenue. After initial leaks, Twitter has all but officially confirmed the freemium model through its Apple App Store listing.

Rocky foundation

Gates's divorce could change dynamics of their charitable foundation

Twitter isn't the only one blue at the moment, poor billionaire Bill Gates has had a few skeletons tumble from his closet following his suddenly public divorce. However, the term split takes a whole new meaning when the estranged couple happens to co-chair a charitable foundation worth $50 billion. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is now figuring out how to navigate the divorce.

Don’t be evil?

Google sued for $600 million over gender pay disparity

Google's chickens have finally come home to roost. After years of pretending to be woke and not evil, more than 10,000 women who worked for the internet giant since 2013 are suing it for gender discrimination. The women seek an eye-watering $600 million in damages for being paid less than their male colleagues, which violates the California Equal Pay Act.

Moon race

South Korea becomes tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords

South Korea became the tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords proposed by the former US President Donald Trump. The accords deal with international co-operation for lunar exploration. Meanwhile, Russia and China have joined forces to build their own Moon base and mine the planet for resources. We are essentially looking at the round two of the space race.