Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more
Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 01:27 am
NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Apple has its eyes on cryptocurrencies

Apple either bucks the trend and adopts radically new technologies long before competitors, or it takes its own sweet time to embrace new tech used by everyone. The cryptocurrency craze, however, fits between these two scenarios. Not long after Tesla has shown interest in Bitcoin, Apple is also hiring someone to implement cryptocurrency payments. If it adopts crypto, that could radically change the equation.

In this article
Freemium blues

'Twitter Blue' subscription confirmed for $2.99/month through App Store listing

While Apple looks at alternative payment options, Twitter is looking for alternatives to get paid. The microblogging platform is making a big push away from the advertising model and toward other means of monetization. The $2.99 Twitter Blue subscription model is one such avenue. After initial leaks, Twitter has all but officially confirmed the freemium model through its Apple App Store listing.

Rocky foundation

Gates's divorce could change dynamics of their charitable foundation

Twitter isn't the only one blue at the moment, poor billionaire Bill Gates has had a few skeletons tumble from his closet following his suddenly public divorce. However, the term split takes a whole new meaning when the estranged couple happens to co-chair a charitable foundation worth $50 billion. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is now figuring out how to navigate the divorce.

Don’t be evil?

Google sued for $600 million over gender pay disparity

Google's chickens have finally come home to roost. After years of pretending to be woke and not evil, more than 10,000 women who worked for the internet giant since 2013 are suing it for gender discrimination. The women seek an eye-watering $600 million in damages for being paid less than their male colleagues, which violates the California Equal Pay Act.

Moon race

South Korea becomes tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords

South Korea became the tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords proposed by the former US President Donald Trump. The accords deal with international co-operation for lunar exploration. Meanwhile, Russia and China have joined forces to build their own Moon base and mine the planet for resources. We are essentially looking at the round two of the space race.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Nokia C20 Plus appears on Geekbench; key specifications leaked

Latest News

Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Auto

POCO F3 GT officially teased to debut in Q3 2021

Science

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X in India

Science

Google Pixel 6 series tipped to use 'bigger Samsung sensor'

Science

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 teaser: And, Terry Silver is back!

Entertainment

Latest Science News

South Korea becomes tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords

Science

Prior to launch, OnePlus Nord CE 5G's key specifications leaked

Science

OPPO Reno6 series to be launched in India in July

Science

Flipkart 'Shop From Home Days' sale: Attractive offers on smartphones

Science

Secondary infections, including fungal, causing COVID-19 death spike: ICMR study

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

South Korea becomes tenth country to sign the Artemis Accords

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Delhi Police pays Twitter a visit, and more

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Germans are making a flying Tesla, and more

Science
Trending Topics