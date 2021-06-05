Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Biden goes all Trump on China, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Biden goes all Trump on China, and more

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 01:22 am
Many consider US President Joe Biden as an antidote to his predecessor Donald Trump, hoping for him to undo the latter's policies. However, reality is quite different. After continuing Trump's immigration policies, Biden is also continuing Trump's trade war with China. The ruling Democrat is going the extra mile by adding 11 new Chinese firms to Trump's existing 48 firms barred from US investment.

India tries at-risk vaccine funding to ensure guaranteed availability

While Biden risks disappointing his voters, India is risking Rs. 1,500 crore on its first at-risk investment in vaccines. In layman's terms, the government will be funding a vaccine in advance that still hasn't received regulatory approval. The vaccine in question is Biological E's Corbevax, which is a new recombinant protein antigen-based solution that promises to be cheap and easier to mass produce.

Google's AI ethics research wing has mutiny on its hand

Speaking of risk, Google took a big one when it created an AI ethics research team presumably to maintain an illusion of checks and balances. Unfortunately for Google, the researchers actually began doing their jobs and calling out its questionable ethics. This was followed by high profile firings and now it seems the entire research wing is on the verge of mutiny.

Soon even Android users can detect stray Apple AirTags

Not long after the Apple TV app came to Android, now it is the turn of the AirTag item tracker. Apple is now making an app for Android phones allowing users to track AirTags. What's the reason for this generosity, you ask? Well, Apple wants to make sure Android users should have the option to track any AirTag left on their person.

It's official, Twitter Blue paywall now live in Australia, Canada

If you are sick of hearing about Twitter Blue leaks, this will be music to your ears. The Twitter Blue subscription-based paywall has officially launched in Australia and Canada. Now you can pay Twitter $2.99 a month for features that already are being offered as third-party apps and browser extensions. Hopefully, the internet will shut up about it when it launches in the US.

DealOfTheDay: Samsung's S20 FE 5G gets discounts worth Rs. 34,000

