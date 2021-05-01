Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Chip shortage cripples the auto industry, and more
Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Chip shortage cripples the auto industry, and more

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on May 01, 2021, 12:59 am
NewsBytes Briefing: Chip shortage cripples the auto industry, and more

Global chip shortages are getting ridiculous. Ford has projected its earnings will be slashed by an eye watering $2.5 billion as a consequence. That's 1.1 million fewer vehicles from just one auto maker.

Meanwhile, the world's largest chipmaker TSMC admitted that the situation won't improve until 2023. That is, of course, if China doesn't usurp Taiwan, which is widely expected to happen by 2025.

In this article
Cashing memes

'Disaster Girl' makes a fortune selling infamous photo as NFT

Not every disaster leads to monetary loss. The girl behind the "Disaster Girl" meme has made $500,000 selling a photograph of her reacting to a fire as an NFT.

There are NFT agents who help meme makers cash their creations. One such agent has reportedly made his internet-famous clients richer to the tune of $2 million by selling their memes as NFTs.

Pulling an Apple

Google's sweeping policy changes puts scammy app developers on notice

For the average user, the Google Play Store is a mine field replete with scammy clones of popular apps, with some even being used to spread malware. This is largely because of Google's lax app moderation and approval systems.

However, that is about to change as Google has put scammy developers on notice by announcing sweeping changes to Play Store guidelines.

Golden handcuffs

Facebook woos journalists to its Substack clone with $5 million

That brings us to Facebook's latest endeavor. This time around, it is aping Substack's model of crowdfunded journalism by roping in veteran journalists.

The social media giant has kept aside $5 million to woo US-based reporters to join its platform. Journalists are supposed to be smart, so it remains to be seen how many will bite, given Facebook's track record with content creators.

Inspiration

YouTube borrows SoundCloud's annotation feature

While we are on the subject of Big Tech thievery, YouTube is testing a SoundCloud-like video annotation feature. The extremely limited beta test of the feature allows YouTube comments to be annotated to specific video timestamps.

Given how spicy YouTube comment section is, it's almost certain the company will regret this decision the moment it rolls out to the wider audience. If at all.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
OPPO F11 Pro receives Android 11-based ColorOS 11 in India
Latest News
OPPO F11 Pro receives Android 11-based ColorOS 11 in India
Science
Bellamkonda Sreenivas to star in Telugu remake of Dhanush's 'Karnan'
Entertainment
Billboard Music Awards 2021: Grammy snub The Weeknd leads nominations
Entertainment
'Ramyug' trailer: Kunal Kohli goes all out for debut web-show
Entertainment
COVID-19: Bhopal autorickshaw driver turns his vehicle into free ambulance
India
Latest Science News
Google cracking down of scammy, misleading Play Store app listings
Science
Redmi Note 10S teased in India; to be launched soon
Science
Pricing details of Sony Xperia 1 III in China leaked
Science
Prior to launch, specifications of HONOR Play 5 smartphone leaked
Science
China's space station materializes with the launch of first module
Science
Trending Topics