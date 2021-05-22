Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more
Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more

Written by
Nachiket Mhatre
Last updated on May 22, 2021, 02:00 am
NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse officially comes to Android

Clubhouse sure has played its exclusivity card to the ragged end. But like all things new and intriguing, the novelty of the audio-only social media platform has worn off, which has manifested in a 10-fold drop in downloads of the iOS app. Not surprisingly, Clubhouse was forced to eat the proverbial Android pie and trade the walled iOS garden for the Google Play Store.

In this article
Bragging rights

Here's your chance to join Twitter's coveted blue tick gang

Speaking of exclusivity, Twitter's much-coveted blue tick signifying verified accounts is finally returning after a three-year hiatus. The badge, which is usually associated with celebrities and public figures, will have even more layered categories identifying government officials, journalists, athletes, activists, and famous personalities. Interestingly, Twitter will also be taking the badge away from users that are no longer cool enough for the elite club.

Herculean task

Swiggy intends to vaccinate half-a-Maldives worth of delivery partners

Swiggy has begun vaccinating its delivery personnel and plans to cover all of them. That's more than two lakh riders, or nearly half the population of Maldives. It's a Herculean task and Swiggy will not only pay for their vaccination, but also cover for the loss-of-pay associated with taking time off for the two jabs. That's a great gesture to protect its frontline workers.

Gearing up

Snapchat locks-and-loads new features to take on Instagram

Snap Inc. has equally big plans of taking on its arch nemesis Instagram. The company has earmarked a slew of feature updates to Snapchat, some of which introduce a powerful video editor for Spotlight content creators and others blur the lines between real and virtual shopping with augmented reality. Snapchat looks ready to dive into the rest of 2021 with all guns blazing.

Pure optimism

Google starts first-ever retail outlet even as COVID-19 rages on

If you can learn one positive trait from Google, it has to be its optimism. The internet giant already bought office spaces left and right in its eagerness to move away from telecommuting. But even as everyone increasingly relies on Jeff Bezos to deliver their smartphones, Google has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store to sell its Pixel phones and other hardware products.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Here's everything you should know about the RBS test

Lifestyle

HP introduces new Victus 16 laptop; Omen models also updated

Science

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Harbhajan Singh: Statistical comparison (after 78 Tests)

Sports

'Bad Boys for Life' directors to now helm 'Batgirl' movie

Entertainment

Honor killing? Parents murder, dismember Iranian filmmaker for not marrying

World

Latest Science News

Google Pixel 6 to sport a flat screen, dual cameras

Science

Delayed second Pfizer shot boosts immunity by over three times

Science

COVID-19 could become like common cold in future: Study

Science

ASUS 8Z series spotted on official Indian website, launch imminent

Science

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Clubhouse app is now available on Android globally (including India)

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Germans are making a flying Tesla, and more

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Clubhouse finally launches Android app, and more

Science

Clubhouse launches Android beta app after iOS downloads drop significantly

Science
Trending Topics