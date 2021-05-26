Home / News / Science News / NewsBytes Briefing: Delhi Police pays Twitter a visit, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Delhi Police pays Twitter a visit, and more

Nachiket Mhatre
May 26, 2021
NewsBytes Briefing: Delhi Police pays Twitter a visit, and more
NewsBytes Briefing: Delhi Police pays Twitter a visit

Twitter learned the hard way that Narendra Modi shouldn't be confused with Donald Trump, and that its arbitrary policies won't fly in India. While the platform gets away with censoring politicians by citing mercurial and inconsistently-exercised policies, it was left regretting its decision to flag BJP spokesman's tweet as "manipulated media". The police knocked on Twitter's doors curious to know how it ascertained that.

Super Blood Moon

Today's lunar eclipse is going to be extra special

While the current alignment of planets isn't working out too well for Twitter India, it sure is for astronomy enthusiasts. Armchair astronomers in most parts of the world will be able to view the...wait for it... Super Flower Blood Moon. While that may sound like an anime supervillain, it's a combination of celestial phenomena that makes today's lunar eclipse extra special.

No free rides

Instagram plans to pay content creators on its TikTok clone

If a blood red Moon sounds strange, Instagram's latest move comes pretty close. It is really serious about promoting its TikTok-clone Reels, so much so that it is willing to pay creators for making short videos. For all we know, people are finally waking up to the fact that they shouldn't play the part of hamsters in the social media wheel for free.

Eco-friendly

Musk backs US Mining Council to resume his Bitcoin habit

Speaking of free money, Bitcoin mining might be impossible in China, but China's loss is America's gain. Leading US Bitcoin miners have formed a Bitcoin Mining Council promising to use sustainable energy. The council even has the backing of Elon Musk. After all, he is itching to get back into Bitcoin after he had to abandon it owing to its electricity guzzling nature.

Rotten apples

Apple devices might not be immune to malware after all

Not long after Apple's senior vice president Craig Federighi admitted that macOS has unacceptable levels of malware, the myth of Apple devices being immune to security snafus is finally dying. Also on the way out is an invasive macOS malware that allowed bad actors deep access to critical computer processes. Mac users are encouraged to update to macOS Big Sur 11.4 to be safe.

