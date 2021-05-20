NewsBytes Briefing: Microsoft tries hiding Windows 10X's demise, and more

Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on May 20, 2021, 01:26 am

NewsBytes Briefing: Microsoft kills Windows 10X, and more

In the deluge of Google I/O announcements, news of Microsoft killing Windows 10X has slipped through the cracks. But we have taken it upon ourselves to bring this tragic development to light. Microsoft definitely doesn't want anyone to know. It even buried the "announcement" at the bottom of an unrelated blog post, hoping it'd be drowned out by Google I/O announcements. Tough luck, Microsoft.

Smart money

Here's the real takeaway from today's crypto crash

Bitcoin and Ethereum lost nearly half of their value after Elon Musk and Xi Jinping tag-teamed it with their recent announcements. But if you think this is the end for cryptocurrencies and that the bubble has finally burst, take a gander at technology analyst Coreteks' Bitcoin lifetime graph alongside. It has already happened multiple times, and this won't be any different either.

Material You

Google Android 12 launches public beta with sweeping design changes

Fine, let's address the elephant in the room. Day one of Google I/O event took place and along with it arrived a barrage of consumer-facing announcements, one of which was the official launch of the Android 12 public beta. This is the most significant design update to the mobile OS since 2014, so the new Material You design language is indeed a big thing.

Diversification

Google focuses on shopping after Apple threatens its advertising revenues

Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) campaign has sent shivers down the spines of its rivals. The reverberations have also manifested in Google's announcements at its latest I/O event. Google is now redoubling its efforts to diversify its revenues away from advertising. On that note, it is expanding its partnership with Shopify to integrate e-commerce elements deeply into its existing Chrome and Photos ecosystem.

Live Shopping

Facebook also simultaneously tries its hand at 'live' shopping

If you thought Google was the only one spooked by Apple's ad-revenue killing ATT update, think again because Facebook also seems to be banking on e-commerce. The social media giant is partnering with brands such as Sephora and Abercrombie & Fitch to provide Facebook users with a Live Shopping experience. During the three-month program, various fashion brands will hawk their wares live on Facebook.